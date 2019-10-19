Charges: Cemetery killer booby-trapped home to target police

WAUSAU, Wis. - Prosecutors say a Wisconsin man charged with killing one person and wounding two others at a cemetery where he once worked booby-trapped his apartment with bombs for police to find.

Sixty-four-year-old Henry West, of Schofield, appeared in court Friday. Cash bond was set at $10 million.

The Wausau Daily Herald reports that West is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, 11 counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, one count of arson, three counts of attempted arson and resisting or obstructing an officer.

West is accused of opening fire Oct. 3 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau. Patty Grimm, the 52-year-old cemetery manager, was killed and two other people were wounded.

Police say West was fired from the cemetery in 2012.

