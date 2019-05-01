Cash bond set at $250K for Montello woman who admitted to starting house fire, killing ex-boyfriend

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MONTELLO, Wis. - A judge set cash bond at $250,000 for the Montello woman accused of setting a fire that killed a man.

Frances Rittmann, 42, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of arson for the fatal house fire that killed Daniel Gilmartin on April 20.

According to the criminal complaint, Rittmann admitted to starting the fire intentionally in an effort to kill herself and Gilmartin. She said after she started the fire, she changed her mind about killing herself and left.

Rittmann was in Marqutte County Court on Tuesday for a bail/bond hearing. Judge Bernard N. Bult set cash bond at $250,000 and ordered her not to have contact with Glimartin's family. The prosecution had originally requested cash bond be set at $500,000.

Bult said there is probable cause in the case and waived a preliminary hearing. Rittmann is scheduled to be in court again June 19.

