Car stolen in string of auto break-ins found abandoned 8 miles away, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A car that was stolen during a string of auto break-ins on Madison's west side early Friday morning was found abandoned about 8 miles away, police said.

A man called police at about 2:30 a.m. after noticing several people trying to enter vehicles parked along the 9300 block of Briar Haven Drive, Madison police Officer Joseph Buccellato said.

Officers arrived in the area as two vehicles sped away, according to a news release. The drivers didn't stop when an officer activated his emergency lights.

During their investigation, officers noticed several cars and a home had been entered.

The homeowner, a 61-year-old man, told police his vehicle was unlocked in his driveway. Police said the thieves used the garage door opener that was in the man's car to get inside the garage and then the home through another unlocked door.

Once inside, police said the intruders found the car keys and stole the vehicle.

The vehicle was found abandoned on Churchill Drive at 2:07 p.m., about 12 hours after the theft, Madison police said. McFarland police, Fitchburg police and Subaru helped Madison officers recover the vehicle.

Sgt. Blake Hoefs said the vehicle was impounded as the investigation continues, and the condition of the vehicle wasn't immediately available. No one is in custody, he said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Madison police at 608-255-2345.

