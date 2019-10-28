Police: Car slams into SUV carrying baby; driver, passenger run away

MADISON, Wis. - A 17-year-old was arrested Sunday after slamming into an SUV that had a baby inside, according to an incident report.

Police said Camron Poelinitz, 17, crashed into an SUV on South Thompson Drive at 1:14 p.m. Sunday. The victim first checked on his fiance and baby, who were in the car at the time of the crash. Police said he then got out of the car to confront the driver of the other vehicle when he saw several young people getting out.

According to the report, the victim told the young people to stay put, but they ran away instead. The victim went on to chase them, but he backed off when two of the young people turned, looking like they were ready to fight, police said.

Police arrived as the suspects fled. The victim gave the responding officer a good description of the hit-and-run driver and the passengers.

Officers were able to find the driver and one of the passengers, according to the report.

Poelinitz was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and resisting and obstructing arrest. He was also cited for driving without a valid license, failure to display license plates, operating without insurance and failure to keep his vehicle under control.

