Crime

Car, purse stolen after burglar gets access to home via garage door opener, police say

By:

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 12:20 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:20 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Police said a burglar stole a car and a purse after entering the victim's home by using a garage door opener they accessed through an open car window.

According to an incident report, the victim was sleeping in her home early Saturday morning when the break-in occurred. Police said the victim's 2016 Honda HR-V is still missing, but her purse was recovered in a different stolen car that was stopped by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration