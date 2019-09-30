Car, purse stolen after burglar gets access to home via garage door opener, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Police said a burglar stole a car and a purse after entering the victim's home by using a garage door opener they accessed through an open car window.

According to an incident report, the victim was sleeping in her home early Saturday morning when the break-in occurred. Police said the victim's 2016 Honda HR-V is still missing, but her purse was recovered in a different stolen car that was stopped by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

