Car, purse stolen after burglar gets access to home via garage door opener, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Police said a burglar stole a car and a purse after entering the victim's home by using a garage door opener they accessed through an open car window.
According to an incident report, the victim was sleeping in her home early Saturday morning when the break-in occurred. Police said the victim's 2016 Honda HR-V is still missing, but her purse was recovered in a different stolen car that was stopped by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Local And Regional News
