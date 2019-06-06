Bystanders alert nearby officer, stopping attack on 18-year-old in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison police officer was able to intervene during an attack in downtown Madison thanks to bystanders, according to a news release.

The Madison Police Department said a downtown officer was driving in the 600 block of State Street at 1:16 a.m. when a young man suddenly ran into the street, ripped off his shirt, and began flexing his muscles, appearing as if he was about to fight someone.

Several bystanders rushed to the officer's squad car to let him know the shirtless man had just punched a woman in the face, according to the report. Seeing the officer, 22-year-old Damari P. Richardson ran, but was taken into custody after a foot chase through a nearby parking ramp.

The 18-year-old victim, who suffered a swollen lip, told police she was punched, and that she believed her assailant would have battered her further if the officer hadn't arrived when he did.

The woman said it was the first time anyone had ever struck her, according to the release. She told police that, prior to the battery, she had gotten into an argument with Richardson after he asked her for money and she refused. She said she doesn't know him well, but they worked for the same employer at one time.

Richardson, of Sun Prairie, was arrested on suspicion of battery, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing police.

