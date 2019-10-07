Burglars steal $70,000 worth of tires, wheels from truck vendor

MADISON, Wis. - Burglars stole nearly $70,000 worth of tires and wheels from Lakeside International Trucks early Monday morning, according to an incident report.

Police said an employee discovered the thefts Monday when they noticed a total of 68 wheels were missing from a collection of dump trucks and tractors. The vehicles were propped up by bricks and lug nuts were scattered throughout the area.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

