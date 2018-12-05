Burglars pry open doors of brewery, steal safe, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Burglars pried open some doors and stole a safe early Sunday morning from a Madison brewery, police said.
Police were called to Rockhound Brewing Company at 444 S. Park St. Sunday morning after the burglary was discovered.
Surveillance video shows two men taking a safe containing cash out of the building early Sunday morning, police said.
The burglary is still under investigation.
