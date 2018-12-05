Burglars pry open doors of brewery, steal safe, police say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Burglars pried open some doors and stole a safe early Sunday morning from a Madison brewery, police said.

Police were called to Rockhound Brewing Company at 444 S. Park St. Sunday morning after the burglary was discovered.

Surveillance video shows two men taking a safe containing cash out of the building early Sunday morning, police said.

The burglary is still under investigation.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.