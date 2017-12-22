Crime

Burglars pry open cabinet, steal iPhones from mall kiosk, police say

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 11:11 AM CST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 11:11 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Smartphones worth thousands of dollars were stolen over the weekend from a mall kiosk, Madison police said.

Officials are investigating a break-in where 12 smartphones -- most of them iPhone X models -- were stolen from the U.S. Cellular kiosk at East Towne Mall, according to a release.

The phones were discovered missing Saturday morning after an employee noticed a cabinet had been pried open, officials said.

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration