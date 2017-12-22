Burglars pry open cabinet, steal iPhones from mall kiosk, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Smartphones worth thousands of dollars were stolen over the weekend from a mall kiosk, Madison police said.
Officials are investigating a break-in where 12 smartphones -- most of them iPhone X models -- were stolen from the U.S. Cellular kiosk at East Towne Mall, according to a release.
The phones were discovered missing Saturday morning after an employee noticed a cabinet had been pried open, officials said.
