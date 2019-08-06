Burglars leave home after residents say they're calling the police
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police officers are looking for burglars who took residents' personal property early Tuesday morning.
MPD officials responded to the 400 block of Junction Road at 1:15 a.m. The residents said they woke up to the sounds of someone inside their home.
They yelled "We're calling the police," at the burglars, who then left with items from the home.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers.
