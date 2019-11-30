Burglars flee after failed break-in, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Police responded to a residential burglary early Saturday morning after two people tried breaking into a home in the 100 block of North Butler Street, according to an incident report.
According to the report, the would-be burglars ran away before the police arrived. No one was injured and nothing was taken.
