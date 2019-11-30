Burglars flee after failed break-in, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Police responded to a residential burglary early Saturday morning after two people tried breaking into a home in the 100 block of North Butler Street, according to an incident report.

According to the report, the would-be burglars ran away before the police arrived. No one was injured and nothing was taken.

