Burglar chokes 72-year-old man, steals TV from his home, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A burglar choked a 72-year-old man and stole his TV, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.
Officials said the man lives in the 2500 block of Calypso Road. On Saturday afternoon, he heard someone outside his apartment door.
When he went to investigate, a stranger wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head pushed his way into the apartment. The man was knocked onto the floor and the burglar choked him, according to the release.
The burglar took the man's large-screen, flat-panel TV and got away, police said.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Witnesses see teens bail out of crashed car stolen from nearby home, police say
Next Story
Passerby tackles man who kicked person in face at Madison park, police say
Local And Regional News
- Boys accused of beating goose to death in Sauk County, sheriff's office refers charges
- Contractor bores through waterline near Sherman Middle School
- Police say multiple road rage incidents involving guns likely unrelated
- Boy, 5, dies after he was shot in Kenosha, left at hospital
- Edgerton police ask residents not to catch, relocate cats
- Witnesses see teens bail out of crashed car stolen from nearby home, police say