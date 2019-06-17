Burglar chokes 72-year-old man, steals TV from his home, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A burglar choked a 72-year-old man and stole his TV, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.

Officials said the man lives in the 2500 block of Calypso Road. On Saturday afternoon, he heard someone outside his apartment door.

When he went to investigate, a stranger wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head pushed his way into the apartment. The man was knocked onto the floor and the burglar choked him, according to the release.

The burglar took the man's large-screen, flat-panel TV and got away, police said.

