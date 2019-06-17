Boys accused of beating goose to death in Sauk County, sheriff's office refers charges

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. File photo

BARABOO, Wis. - The Sauk County Sheriff's Office has referred charges to the juvenile justice system following a fatal attack by three boys on a goose at a West Baraboo park last week.

The boys involved were 9, 11 and 12 years old, Lt. Christopher Zunker with the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said.

The call reporting the incident came in around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The caller said several kids were hitting a wild goose with sticks at Haskins Park.

"This appears to be an isolated incident," Zunker said.

Zunker said the park is pretty popular and frequented by children and adults. He called the incident "disconcerting" for visitors.

