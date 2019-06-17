Crime

Boys accused of beating goose to death in Sauk County, sheriff's office refers charges

BARABOO, Wis. - The Sauk County Sheriff's Office has referred charges to the juvenile justice system following a fatal attack by three boys on a goose at a West Baraboo park last week. 

The boys involved were 9, 11 and 12 years old, Lt. Christopher Zunker with the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said.

The call reporting the incident came in around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The caller said several kids were hitting a wild goose with sticks at Haskins Park.

"This appears to be an isolated incident," Zunker said. 

Zunker said the park is pretty popular and frequented by children and adults. He called the incident "disconcerting" for visitors. 

