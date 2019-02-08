Crime

Boy upset with early bedtime calls 911, apologizes to police in note

Posted: Feb 08, 2019 10:03 AM CST

Updated: Feb 08, 2019 10:05 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison boy who called 911 because of an early bedtime wrote a note apologizing to police officers, the department said Friday. 

Max, 9, told police he called them Feb. 1 because he didn't want to go to bed at 7 p.m. 

"I am sorry for wasting your time," Max wrote. "I will not do that again." 

Police posted the note online Friday, saying Max has taken full responsibility for his misuse of 911 and thanked the boy for sending the letter. 

"In his defense, a 7 pm bedtime might seem a bit unfair," the police department joked. 

 

