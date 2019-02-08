Boy upset with early bedtime calls 911, apologizes to police in note
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison boy who called 911 because of an early bedtime wrote a note apologizing to police officers, the department said Friday.
Max, 9, told police he called them Feb. 1 because he didn't want to go to bed at 7 p.m.
"I am sorry for wasting your time," Max wrote. "I will not do that again."
Police posted the note online Friday, saying Max has taken full responsibility for his misuse of 911 and thanked the boy for sending the letter.
"In his defense, a 7 pm bedtime might seem a bit unfair," the police department joked.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local and Regional News
- 54-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash
- UW regents OK graduate tuition increases at 8 schools
- Judge orders state education department to release records
- What's that boom? Cold winter temperatures cause ice quakes
- Body identified as missing Milwaukee teacher
- District attorney begins review of fatal police shooting
- Cookies for sale! Girl Scout cookie-selling season is right around the corner
- 'Sand, sand, sand': City of Madison shares how to steer clear of icy sidewalks, citations
- 'Stay off the roads': Freezing rain in Rock County causes 54 runoffs, 21 accidents
- Suspect in 'egregious' Langdon Street attack on probation for violent crime at time of incident
- Prison inmate describes conditions during 23-day lockdown at Columbia Correctional Institution
- Monroe man shovels during Green County ice storm, or what he calls 'Oklahoma snow'