Boy upset with early bedtime calls 911, apologizes to police in note

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison boy who called 911 because of an early bedtime wrote a note apologizing to police officers, the department said Friday.

Max, 9, told police he called them Feb. 1 because he didn't want to go to bed at 7 p.m.

"I am sorry for wasting your time," Max wrote. "I will not do that again."

Police posted the note online Friday, saying Max has taken full responsibility for his misuse of 911 and thanked the boy for sending the letter.

"In his defense, a 7 pm bedtime might seem a bit unfair," the police department joked.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.