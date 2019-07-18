Bond set at $250,000 in deadly Milwaukee road rage shooting
MILWAUKEE - A man accused of killing a 3-year-old girl in what Milwaukee police say was a road rage shooting is jailed on $250,000 cash bond.
Thirty-nine-year-old Antonio Bratcher is accused of firing a gun from his SUV into another vehicle Saturday after nearly colliding with it on Milwaukee's north side. The vehicle had four young children inside and one of them, Brooklyn Harris, was killed by the gunfire.
Authorities say in a criminal complaint that Bratcher fled the scene, was pursued by officers, crashed his car and was eventually found hiding under a porch.
Bratcher appeared Wednesday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. He's charged with first-degree reckless homicide and five counts of recklessly endangering safety. Court records say a public defender will be appointed to represent Bratcher.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Former UW-Madison student gets life in prison for killing scholar from China
Next Story
Sauk County officials look for inmate who left Huber Center for job interview
Local And Regional News
- Former UW-Madison student gets life in prison for killing scholar from China
- Madison woman ends up victim of puppy sale scam
- DPI providing $6.5 million in mental health services to Wisconsin schools
- Monona Terrace rooftop concert moved indoors Thursday because of weather conditions
- Sauk County officials look for inmate who left Huber Center for job interview
- DOT closing portion of Highway 14 for three nights as I-39/90 construction continues