Body of 5-year-old missing from Chicago area found, report says

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - Police are expected to announce that the body of a 5-year-old boy, missing from Crystal Lake, Illinois for six days, was found.

The FBI and police in Crystal Lake, Illinois, will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday to discuss developments in the search for Andrew "AJ" Freund.

On Wednesday morning, sources close to the investigation told CBS Chicago that AJ's body was found, and that one of AJ's parents confessed and turned in the other parent.

BREAKING: Sources close to the investigation say the body of missing 5-year-old A.J. Freund has been found.



Sources tell @DanaCBS2 one parent has confessed and turned on the other parent.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/wBMfK79CU9 — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) April 24, 2019

Police could been seen removing items, including a shovel and a mattress, from the family home Wednesday, the Associated Press reported. Police have been searching for AJ since his parents reported him missing last Thursday. The couple said they saw him at bedtime the night before and couldn't find him in the morning.

On Tuesday, police released a recording of the 911 call AJ's father, Andrew Freund Sr., made when he discovered his was missing.

In the call Freund Sr. told a dispatcher that he arrived home from a doctor's appointment to discover his son was gone.He said he searched the Crystal Lake house, garage, a park, and other locations but can't find him. Police also said they boy's mother, JoAnn Cunningham, is refusing to cooperate with detectives.

Police have asked neighbors for surveillance video in the hunt for clues about the boy's disappearance.

