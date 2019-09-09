Body found near railroad tracks in Dane County, sheriff says
TOWN OF BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. - A body was found near railroad tracks in Dane County Saturday morning, according to a news release.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at 11:48 a.m. to a report of a body discovered near the tracks on Underdahl Road.
According to the report, it was clear to detectives that the body had been there for an extended period of time.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said a male was found, but it wasn't immediately clear if he was a juvenile or an adult.
The Dane County medical examiner is conducting an autopsy. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.
