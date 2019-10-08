Bodies of man, woman found near Appleton
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - Police says they were called to do a welfare check at a residence near Appleton and found the bodies of a man and woman.
Authorities say the bodies of a 40-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were found at the Town of Grand Chute address Monday.
Grand Chute police say it appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.
