Bodies of man, woman found near Appleton

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - Police says they were called to do a welfare check at a residence near Appleton and found the bodies of a man and woman.

Authorities say the bodies of a 40-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were found at the Town of Grand Chute address Monday.

Grand Chute police say it appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.

