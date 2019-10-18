Blue Mounds man arrested on suspicion of 9th offense operating while intoxicated

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. - Michael Allen Glynn was arrested Thursday on suspicion of his ninth offense operating while intoxicated in Mazomanie.

According to a release, deputies were called around 7 p.m. to a residence on County Highway Y, where Glynn was creating a disturbance and destroying property. When deputies arrived, he had already left the residence, but he was nearby on County Highway Y.

In addition to the OWI, Glynn was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property, domestic disorderly conduct, attempted arson, a parole violation and other traffic violations.

