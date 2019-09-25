Bicyclist suffers concussion after hit-and-run caused him to bounce off car's windshield
MADISON, Wis. - A 58-year-old Madison man suffered a concussion Tuesday night after being hit by a car in the 900 block of South Park Street, police said.
According to an incident report, the victim bounced off the car's windshield, but the driver continued without slowing down. During the collision, the bicyclist was in a designated biking lane.
Police said the car is a cream-colored sedan.
Anyone with information on the car or its driver should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
