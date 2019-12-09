PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Benton man arrested on suspicion of fourth OWI

Posted: Dec 09, 2019 11:43 AM CST

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 11:43 AM CST

BENTON, Wis. - A Benton man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, fourth offense according to a news release.

John Christensen, 50, was transported to the Lafayette County Jail, where he is in custody, police said.

 

