Benton man arrested on suspicion of fourth OWI
BENTON, Wis. - A Benton man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, fourth offense according to a news release.
John Christensen, 50, was transported to the Lafayette County Jail, where he is in custody, police said.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- How to afford holiday shopping season, avoid January blues
- Police looking for man who robbed Associated Bank in Fitchburg
- Much colder weather for a couple of days, followed by some light snow chances
- Lake Geneva thieves pose as contractors, officials say
- Closing of 2 Roman Candle Pizzeria locations is example of Madison's unemployment issues
- 'This is their store': SASY Neighborhood fundraiser to support Jenifer Street Market