Benton man arrested on suspicion of fourth OWI

BENTON, Wis. - A Benton man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, fourth offense according to a news release.

John Christensen, 50, was transported to the Lafayette County Jail, where he is in custody, police said.

