Beloit seeks bike theft suspect, urges residents to lock up property after vehicle break-ins

BELOIT, Wis. - Authorities in Rock County are asking for the public's help in identifying a possible theft suspect.

The Beloit Police Department shared a Ring camera surveillance image Wednesday of a person related to a bicycle theft.

Police said a child's bike was stolen a few weeks ago. On Monday, someone entered four vehicles in the same area, which includes the 1900 block of Prairie Avenue, down to Pioneer Drive and over to Arrowhead Drive.

Police urged residents to keep doors locked and alert police of any suspicious activity.

Police said the vehicle incidents occurred in a 20-hour window Tuesday between midnight and 8 p.m. The close proximity of the vehicle break-ins leads investigators to believe the suspect is likely walking through neighborhoods and checking doors.

Police said that although the vehicle break-ins and the bike theft happened in the same area, investigators don't know if they are related.

"We don't know if he is the same one going through cars, but if you know him, please let us know who he is, and keep your eyes out if you see him in an area he doesn't belong," police said.

Police also asked people who live in the area to check their home surveillance cameras to see if there is footage of anyone suspicious moving around.

