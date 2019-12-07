PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

Crime

Beloit police take four into custody after person pulls gun on group of people

By:

Posted: Dec 07, 2019 01:26 PM CST

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 01:26 PM CST

BELOIT, Wis. - Four people are in custody after an individual pulled a gun on a group of people early Saturday morning, according to a Beloit Police Department Facebook post.

Police said the person who reported the gun gave them a description of the suspect's vehicle which was later found near Fourth Street and Henry Avenue. According to the post, the vehicle fled, leading to a pursuit in Beloit and South Beloit.

Law enforcement officials said the vehicle came to a stop after it hit a South Beloit squad car just off Highway 75.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Two passengers in the car switched as drivers, so both are facing a felony fleeing charge, according to the post.

A 15-year-old Beloit male was taken into custody for fleeing/eluding and recklessly endangering safety. Nineteen-year-old Alexa Torres was taken into custody for fleeing/eluding and is facing charges in Illinois because she was driving when the vehicle hit the South Beloit squad car. Twenty-six-year-old Donta Evans Pound was taken into custody for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. A 16-year-old male was cited for disorderly conduct, obstructing and a curfew violation.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration