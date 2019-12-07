Beloit police take four into custody after person pulls gun on group of people

BELOIT, Wis. - Four people are in custody after an individual pulled a gun on a group of people early Saturday morning, according to a Beloit Police Department Facebook post.

Police said the person who reported the gun gave them a description of the suspect's vehicle which was later found near Fourth Street and Henry Avenue. According to the post, the vehicle fled, leading to a pursuit in Beloit and South Beloit.

Law enforcement officials said the vehicle came to a stop after it hit a South Beloit squad car just off Highway 75.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Two passengers in the car switched as drivers, so both are facing a felony fleeing charge, according to the post.

A 15-year-old Beloit male was taken into custody for fleeing/eluding and recklessly endangering safety. Nineteen-year-old Alexa Torres was taken into custody for fleeing/eluding and is facing charges in Illinois because she was driving when the vehicle hit the South Beloit squad car. Twenty-six-year-old Donta Evans Pound was taken into custody for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. A 16-year-old male was cited for disorderly conduct, obstructing and a curfew violation.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.