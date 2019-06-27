Beloit police seek man wanted for substantial battery

City of Beloit Police Department Jebb B. Sparks

City of Beloit Police Department Jebb B. Sparks

BELOIT, Wis. - Beloit police are looking for a man wanted for substantial battery.

Police said 25-year-old Jebb B. Sparks Sr. reported for battery in the 1400 block fo Madison Road on Wednesday. He was last seen with his mother.

If you know the whereabouts of Jebb B. Sparks, who is a suspect in a substantial battery case, please call us at 608-757-2244. More information is available here: https://t.co/agwejkZISO — Beloit Police (@BeloitPolice1) June 26, 2019

Sparks is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall and 140 pounds. He has long, light brown hair and blue eyes. Sparks' mother, Gina L. Sparks, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 125 pounds.

Jebb Sparks was driving a black, four-door Mazda 6 with Wisconsin plate AEL-1029. The car has black plates and damage on the driver's door. A window is broken out and may be covered in plastic. The triangle windows on both sides of the rear of the vehicle are also broken.

Officials ask if you see Jebb or Gina Sparks, call police 608-757-2244.

