Beloit police searching for armed robber

BELOIT, Wis. - Beloit police are searching for a man following an armed robbery Thursday on the 1900 block of St. Lawrence Avenue, according to a Facebook post.

The man robbed a store with a gun and left with cash. No one was injured.

The robber is described as a 5-foot, 8-inch white man with an average build. He was seen on camera wearing an orange Puma sweatshirt and dark jeans.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Beloit police non-emergency number at 608-757-2244.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.