Beloit police release name of homicide victim

BELOIT, Wis. - Beloit police have released the name of the victim who was killed in a shooting Saturday morning.

Police said Dwan A. Buchanan, 34, of Beloit, was shot just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at Beloit Memorial Hospital at 4:52 a.m., according to a Facebook post. An autopsy done at the Dane County Medical Examiner's office Sunday confirmed Buchanan died from homicidal firearm related trauma, according to a news release.

Law enforcement officials said they are searching for a silver SUV and a blue Volkswagen sedan, both of which may have broken windows. Both cars are believed to be connected to the homicide, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

