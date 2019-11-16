Beloit police launch homicide investigation after early morning shooting

BELOIT, Wis. - Law enforcement officers in Beloit are investigating a homicide after a man died from a gunshot wound he suffered in the 700 block of Newfield Drive on Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post.

According to the post, police are looking for a silver SUV and a blue Volkswagen sedan with possible broken windows. Police said they believe both vehicles are connected to the homicide.

Beloit Police are investigating a shooting near the 700 block of Newfield Dr that took place early this morning.



Police said the 34-year-old man was shot just before 4 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at Beloit Memorial Hospital at 4:52 a.m., according to the post.

Officials are asking anyone with information or home security footage to call 608-757-2244 or submit a tip here.

The investigation is ongoing.

