Beloit police launch homicide investigation after early morning shooting

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 07:36 AM CST

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 09:45 AM CST

BELOIT, Wis. - Law enforcement officers in Beloit are investigating a homicide after a man died from a gunshot wound he suffered in the 700 block of Newfield Drive on Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post.

According to the post, police are looking for a silver SUV and a blue Volkswagen sedan with possible broken windows. Police said they believe both vehicles are connected to the homicide.

 

 

Police said the 34-year-old man was shot just before 4 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at Beloit Memorial Hospital at 4:52 a.m., according to the post.

Officials are asking anyone with information or home security footage to call 608-757-2244 or submit a tip here

The investigation is ongoing.

 

 

