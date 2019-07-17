10-hour Beloit standoff between police, wanted man with violent past, ends peacefully, chief says

PHOTOS: Tactical situation underway in Beloit to serve warrants, police say Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A standoff between Beloit police and a man who is wanted on multiple felony charges and has a violent past has ended peacefully, the police chief said Wednesday morning. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Chief David Zibolski said in a news conference that negotiators were able to convince 32-year-old Alexander F. Duke to surrender about 10 hours after the incident began. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] A standoff between Beloit police and a man who is wanted on multiple felony charges and has a violent past has ended peacefully, the police chief said Wednesday morning.

BELOIT, Wis. - A standoff between Beloit police and a man who is wanted on multiple felony charges and has a violent past has ended peacefully, the police chief said Wednesday morning.

Chief David Zibolski said in a news conference that negotiators were able to convince 32-year-old Alexander F. Duke to surrender about 10 hours after the incident began.

Duke is wanted on several felony charges in Rock County and Winnebago County, Illinois, including kidnapping, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and sexual assault. Zibolski said Duke was taken to the Rock County Jail, and police are interviewing the 29-year-old victim, who didn't appear to have any obvious injuries.

The Beloit police tactical team responded at 12:50 a.m. to a person wanted on several warrants at an apartment in the 2200 block of Burton Street. Officers responded to the apartment and confirmed that the wanted man was inside along with a woman.

"Due to the suspect’s history of violence and possession of weapons, as well as proximity to the victim, a tactical unit with officers from the Beloit Police Department and the Janesville Police Department was formed to serve a search warrant on the residence," Beloit police said on the department's Facebook page.

Zibolski said investigators had been looking for Duke since March 28, around the time the crimes he is suspected in were committed. Two of the incidents happened in Beloit and one in Rockford.

The apartment building was evacuated, and Beloit residents were asked to stay off the 2200 block of Burton and avoid the area during the standoff negotiation, Zibolski said.

