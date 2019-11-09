Beloit man arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI, police say
AFTON, Wis. - A Beloit man was arrested Friday after a Rock County Sheriff's Office deputy smelled alcohol and burnt marijuana in the man's vehicle during a traffic stop, according to a news release.
Police said when Marcos Denson, 33, was asked to exit the vehicle, he showed signs of impairment. According to the release, standardized field sobriety tests gave the deputy reason to arrest Denson for OWI.
According to the release, it was Denson's fifth arrest for OWI, making it a felony.
Denson was booked into the Rock County Jail and will have a mandatory court date Monday, according to the release.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- 'Remembering the Fallen': Traveling memorial wall visits Watertown for Veterans Day
- Wisconsinites use cannabis as a medicine, but research and the law are not yet on their side
- Police: Driver involved in rollover crash had been shot
- City of Madison tests parking-protected bike lane, asks for public input
- Beloit man arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI, police say
- Driver of car in Manitowoc County police shooting faces charges