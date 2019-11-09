Beloit man arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI, police say

AFTON, Wis. - A Beloit man was arrested Friday after a Rock County Sheriff's Office deputy smelled alcohol and burnt marijuana in the man's vehicle during a traffic stop, according to a news release.

Police said when Marcos Denson, 33, was asked to exit the vehicle, he showed signs of impairment. According to the release, standardized field sobriety tests gave the deputy reason to arrest Denson for OWI.

According to the release, it was Denson's fifth arrest for OWI, making it a felony.

Denson was booked into the Rock County Jail and will have a mandatory court date Monday, according to the release.

