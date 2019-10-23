Belleville man arrested on suspicion of 3rd OWI after traffic stop, Sauk County sheriff says

SAUK CITY, Wis. - A Belleville man was arrested on suspicion of third-offense driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop in Sauk City.

The Sauk County Dispatch Center received a call about someone tailgating and speeding while driving on eastbound U.S. Highway 12 toward Sauk County.

A Sauk County deputy pulled the vehicle over in Sauk City around 11 p.m. Monday, according to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

The driver, Zachary J. Zietlow, 26, of Belleville, was arrested after the deputy conducted field sobriety tests, Meister said.

Zietlow faces several charges, including operating while intoxicated third offense, failure to install ignition interlock device and bail jumping.

Zietlow was also cited for open intoxicants, Meister said.

