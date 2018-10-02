Beaver Dam drug ring 'right-hand man' sentenced to jail, probation

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A man who officials said was the right-hand man in a Dodge County drug ring was sentenced to more than a year in jail plus probation.

The Dodge County District Attorney's Office said Herman C. Jones, 24, was sentenced Tuesday in Dodge County Court for his role in the Beaver Dam drug ring run by Lacresha Lightfoot.

Jones was found guilty on July 19 of one count of delivery of heroin and one count of delivery of cocaine for crimes committed in early 2016, according to a news release. Six additional felony counts were dismissed and read in for sentencing.

Jones and Lightfoot, who are cousins, worked together in a drug delivery ring that was reported to have sold large amounts of heroin and cocaine throughout Dodge County, according to the release.

Lightfoot, known on the street as L.A., is serving a six-year prison sentence for her role as drug ring leader.

Officials said Lightfoot and her associates would make arrangements to sell drugs through a common cellphone and would then deliver the drugs. Jones was one of Lightfoot’s associates and went by the street name D.J., officials said.

Judge Steven Bauer sentenced Jones to nine more months in the Dodge County Jail in addition to the seven months he had already served at the time of sentencing. He was also sentenced to five years of probation.

"(Jones) was involved in spewing poison into the community," Bauer said, according to the release. "If I put him in prison, he will come out of prison worse than when he went in."

Lightfoot