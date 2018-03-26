Multiple homeowners report BB gun damage to Madison houses, property, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Multiple people on Madison's east side reported BB gun damage to homes and property Sunday night, according to an incident report.
A homeowner on Allis Avenue called to report damage at 10:25 p.m.
Another victim reported that his house on Acewood Boulevard was similarly struck.
Police said another caller reported that a glass door in the 2300 block of Mustang Way was struck.
A van window in the 1400 block of Ellen Avenue was also damaged.
All the incidents are within about a 3-mile radius of each other.
The Madison Police Department is continuing to investigate the BB gun incidents.
A witness saw a silver sedan being driven recklessly around the time of the property damage.
