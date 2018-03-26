Crime

Multiple homeowners report BB gun damage to Madison houses, property, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Multiple people on Madison's east side reported BB gun damage to homes and property Sunday night, according to an incident report.

A homeowner on Allis Avenue called to report damage at 10:25 p.m.

Another victim reported that his house on Acewood Boulevard was similarly struck.

Police said another caller reported that a glass door in the 2300 block of Mustang Way was struck.

A van window in the 1400 block of Ellen Avenue was also damaged. 

All the incidents are within about a 3-mile radius of each other. 

The Madison Police Department is continuing to investigate the BB gun incidents.

A witness saw a silver sedan being driven recklessly around the time of the property damage.

