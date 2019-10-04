Barking dog alerts homeowner to burglary, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was alerted to a burglary inside his home thanks to his barking dog, police said.

The barking woke the man up around 4:20 a.m. Friday. He went to let his dog out and realized someone had just broken into his home, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The man lives on Burke Avenue, which is on Madison's far east side. He told police he spotted a couple of people running up the street towards Highway 30. The man traced their path and found his wife's purse.

Cash and a car key were missing from inside, police said.

The man told police the burglars likely got in through an unlocked kitchen window.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.