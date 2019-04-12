Crime

Bank robber caught in 3 minutes for 'one of the quickest apprehensions' in MPD history, police say

Posted: Apr 12, 2019 06:38 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 12, 2019 06:38 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department arrested a bank robber in three minutes for "one of the quickest apprehensions of a bank robber in MPD history," according to a news release. 

Police were called to Old National Bank on Sherman Avenue for a report of a heist at 12:40 p.m. Friday. By 12:43 p.m., police had Andrew E. Dailey on the ground, in handcuffs and dropping a bag of the bank's money. 

Several officers were just a block away when the robbery started, since the Madison Police Department's north district station is near the bank. 

When the robber saw a squad car pull up, he took off running, according to the release. 

Police said Dailey did not have a weapon during the robbery, but he did pass a note. Dailey could face charges for robbery of a financial institution by use of force or threat. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration