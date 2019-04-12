Bank robber caught in 3 minutes for 'one of the quickest apprehensions' in MPD history, police say
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department arrested a bank robber in three minutes for "one of the quickest apprehensions of a bank robber in MPD history," according to a news release.
Police were called to Old National Bank on Sherman Avenue for a report of a heist at 12:40 p.m. Friday. By 12:43 p.m., police had Andrew E. Dailey on the ground, in handcuffs and dropping a bag of the bank's money.
Several officers were just a block away when the robbery started, since the Madison Police Department's north district station is near the bank.
When the robber saw a squad car pull up, he took off running, according to the release.
Police said Dailey did not have a weapon during the robbery, but he did pass a note. Dailey could face charges for robbery of a financial institution by use of force or threat.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Driver strikes pole on E. Washington Ave, arrested on suspicion of 2nd OWI
Next Story
60-year-old man arrested for possession of child pornography in Oregon, police say
Local And Regional News
- UPDATE: 86-year-old woman found
- 2 found dead in Grand Chute; person taken into custody
- Students vie in state competition for National History Day
- Students say gym teacher had black kids research slave games
- Study: Wisconsin adds clean energy jobs amid national drop
- Man shot several times inside Beloit pub