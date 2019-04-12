Bank robber caught in 3 minutes for 'one of the quickest apprehensions' in MPD history, police say

Andrew E. Dailey

Andrew E. Dailey

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department arrested a bank robber in three minutes for "one of the quickest apprehensions of a bank robber in MPD history," according to a news release.

Police were called to Old National Bank on Sherman Avenue for a report of a heist at 12:40 p.m. Friday. By 12:43 p.m., police had Andrew E. Dailey on the ground, in handcuffs and dropping a bag of the bank's money.

Several officers were just a block away when the robbery started, since the Madison Police Department's north district station is near the bank.

When the robber saw a squad car pull up, he took off running, according to the release.

Police said Dailey did not have a weapon during the robbery, but he did pass a note. Dailey could face charges for robbery of a financial institution by use of force or threat.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.