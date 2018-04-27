Crime

Bank robbed on East Washington Avenue Friday afternoon, police say

Person of interest in custody

MADISON, Wis. - Home Savings Bank on the 3700 block of East Washington Avenue was robbed Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department. 

Officials responded to a holdup alarm activation at the Home Savings Bank around 2:55 p.m. The bank had just been robbed by a man who was carrying what witnesses described as a purse.

The robber was described as a white man in his 20s wearing a black coat and a black knit hat, according to the news release.

The robber left the bank on foot. A parking enforcement officer spotted a man matching the description of the robber running from the area of the bank. 

Officials detained the man and he is considered a person of interest in the robbery. The investigation is ongoing, according to the release. 

