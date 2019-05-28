Bagley man accused in tire slashing faces 77 charges, officials say

BAGLEY, Wis. - A man is facing dozens of charges after officials said he slashed multiple tires in Grant County early Tuesday, officials said.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said officers received multiple reports of a person slashing tires in Bagley at about 12:30 a.m.

Witnesses told deputies that they saw 29-year-old Joseph Neeley, of Bagley, slashing the tires on multiple vehicles. They attempted to stop him, but he was able to run across the railroad tracks and attempted to hide next to the BNSF tracks.

Deputies found Neeley, took him into custody and transported him to the Grant County Jail, the report said.

The sheriff's office said 77 separate tires had been damaged. Neeley was booked into jail on suspicion of 77 counts of criminal damage to property and held on a $200 bond for each count, the sheriff's office said. Neeley will also be cited on suspicion of trespass to railroad property.

