Authorities ID victim, hold suspect in Dunn County homicide

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

MEONOMONIE, Wis. - Authorities are holding a woman as a suspect in the killing of a 24-year-old Eau Claire man in western Wisconsin.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified the victim as Alexander Woodworth. His body was found Friday in a car in rural Springbrook Township.

Authorities are holding a 20-year-old woman from Stanley in Woodworth's death. She is expected to appear in court Wednesday for a bond hearing on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

The sheriff's office says it's still investigating and cannot release any other details.