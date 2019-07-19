Crime

Authorities arrest second suspect in Madison attempted homicide, police say

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 08:43 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting that injured a man last week. 

Madison police said on Thursday that officials arrested 19-year-old Marquis M. Maier, of Madison related to the attempted homicide investigation. 

Police said 20-year-old Joshua T. Dean, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Aurora, Illinois, by the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday. Dean was taken into custody on a warrant, and he faces tentative charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the report, officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday to a report from an anonymous caller of multiple shots fired on Great Gray Drive at Owl Creek Drive.

Within minutes of that report, officers responded to a local hospital, where a 19-year-old Madison man had arrived with multiple gunshot wounds. 

