Attorney for Stephen Avery announces $100K reward for arrest, conviction of 'real' Halbach killer

MADISON, Wis. - The attorney for Steven Avery, the subject of a popular Netflix documentary on his murder conviction in the slaying of a Wisconsin photographer, said a concerned citizen is offering a six-figure reward related to the case.

Kathleen Zellner, Avery's attorney who specializes in wrongful conviction cases, tweeted a news release Monday morning announcing the $100,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the "real killer of Theresa Halbach."

Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, were convicted in the 2005 of killing of Halbach. Avery and Dassey are serving life sentences. Dassey and Avery are central figures in the 2015 documentary Netflix series "Making a Murderer," and a second 10-episode season released in October 2018.

Halbach's remains were found in the Avery family's Manitowoc County salvage yard. Avery insists police framed him. Dassey has argued detectives coerced him into confessing that he helped Avery rape and kill Halbach.

Zellner said the reward is being offered by a "concerned citizen."

In the release, Zellner said tips can be called in to 630-847-3733.

