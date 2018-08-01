Attempted homicide charged filed in deputy attack
SHAWANO, Wis. - A man accused of choking a Shawano County sheriff's deputy who had pulled him over on suspicion of driving drunk is charged with attempted homicide.
Chad Kohel, 45, of Marion, is facing six charges, including strangulation and third offense drunken driving, stemming from that traffic stop July 27. The deputy pulled Kohel over, conducted a field sobriety check, then took him to a Shawano hospital for a blood draw.
A criminal complaint says Kohel attacked the deputy as she was placing him in the back of a squad car at the hospital. It says the deputy was choked until she was unconscious.
Another deputy and state trooper arrived and arrested Kohel. His public defender, Jeffrey Haase, declined to comment on the case.
