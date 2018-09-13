ATM technician robbery images released; police ask public's help
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police have released images from the robbery on Madison's far east side of an ATM worker and asked the public for help in identifying the man pictured.
Madison police said an armed ATM technician was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning at the UW Credit Union on Commercial Avenue.
On Thursday, police released images that show the robber's face partially covered by a cloth. Detectives are seeking the identity of the gunman.
The robber is described as black, in his early 20s, stands 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs 120 pounds. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt over a light-colored knit hat and gray athletic pants.
Anyone who knows who he might be is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
