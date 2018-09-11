ATM technician robbed while working on machine, police say
MADISON, Wis. - An armed ATM technician was robbed Tuesday morning on Madison's east side, police said.
Madison police said the technician was working on a machine outside of UW Credit Union on Commercial Avenue at 6:16 a.m. A man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt pointed a handgun at the worker and made off with cash from the ATM.
The robber also took the technician's duty belt, including the victim's handgun.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
