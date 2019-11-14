LIVE: Multiple people hurt in Southern California high school shooting
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Fire Department says now there are three confirmed injuries following a shooting at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.
Shooter at Saugus HS. Several injured. LASD resources on site and searching for suspect. Will be locking down area schools. Advise residents to shelter in place and report any suspicious activity— Undersheriff Tim Murakami (@LASDMurakami) November 14, 2019
Department spokesman Christopher Thomas says initial accounts of at least six victims Thursday morning may have been because of duplicate reports.
Thomas says it's not known if the patients have gunshot wounds or other types of injuries. One is being flown to a hospital and two others are being transported by ambulance.
Sheriff's deputies have swarmed the campus 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
#LASD The following surrounding schools are on lock down Highlands Elementary and Rosedale Elementary in Santa Clarita Valley. https://t.co/unZtMYRrmG— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019
