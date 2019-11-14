BREAKING NEWS

LIVE: Multiple people hurt in Southern California high school shooting

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 10:25 AM CST

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 11:03 AM CST

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Fire Department says now there are three confirmed injuries following a shooting at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

 

 

Department spokesman Christopher Thomas says initial accounts of at least six victims Thursday morning may have been because of duplicate reports.

Thomas says it's not known if the patients have gunshot wounds or other types of injuries. One is being flown to a hospital and two others are being transported by ambulance.

Sheriff's deputies have swarmed the campus 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

 

 

 

