Arrest made in Racine homicide

RACINE, Wis. - Police say a female suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting in Racine.

Officers are recommending the 38-year-old Racine woman face charges of first-degree intentional homicide.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at a residence Friday afternoon. Officials said later the shooting was being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not identified the victim or released additional details about the case.

