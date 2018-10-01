Armed man fired shots in his own bathroom at apartment, police say

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department arrived early Monday morning to an apartment building on Spaight Street after a neighbor heard loud banging and someone yelling for help.

According to an incident report, when an officer entered the building, he found an armed man, who is a resident of the building. The officer, who had his service weapon drawn, ordered the suspect to drop the weapon, which he did, the report said.

Police said investigators found casings in the suspect's bathroom and found he fired at least one round into the wall.

Officers did not find anyone to be injured or that the bullets penetrated other apartments.

The release said the suspect was taken to the hospital for a blood draw after showing signs of paranoia.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man, is facing tentative charges including reckless endangering safety.