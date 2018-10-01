Livestream

WEATHER ALERT

There are 3 areas under alert.

Crime

Armed man fired shots in his own bathroom at apartment, police say

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 10:37 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 10:39 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department arrived early Monday morning to an apartment building on Spaight Street after a neighbor heard loud banging and someone yelling for help.

According to an incident report, when an officer entered the building, he found an armed man, who is a resident of the building. The officer, who had his service weapon drawn, ordered the suspect to drop the weapon, which he did, the report said.

Police said investigators found casings in the suspect's bathroom and found he fired at least one round into the wall.

Officers did not find anyone to be injured or that the bullets penetrated other apartments.

The release said the suspect was taken to the hospital for a blood draw after showing signs of paranoia.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man, is facing tentative charges including reckless endangering safety.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration