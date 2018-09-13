Argument between cousins ends with 2 arrests
MADISON, Wis. - Two cousins were arrested after an argument Wednesday, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.
Police were dispatched to East Transfer Point on Corporate Drive around 12:38 p.m. to respond to a report of a person with a knife.
When officers arrived, they learned that two cousins were arguing. Police said one cousin had a box cutter and the other had pepper spray, but neither was used in the incident.
When police confronted the cousin with the box cutter, she passed the box cutter to a man who concealed it from police and provided "false statements," police said.
A 51-year-old woman is facing charges of disorderly conduct while armed. A 49-year-old man is facing charges for obstructing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
