Crime

Argument between cousins ends with 2 arrests

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 09:21 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 09:26 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Two cousins were arrested after an argument Wednesday, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department. 

Police were dispatched to East Transfer Point on Corporate Drive around 12:38 p.m. to respond to a report of a person with a knife. 

When officers arrived, they learned that two cousins were arguing. Police said one cousin had a box cutter and the other had pepper spray, but neither was used in the incident. 

When police confronted the cousin with the box cutter, she passed the box cutter to a man who concealed it from police and provided "false statements," police said.  

A 51-year-old woman is facing charges of disorderly conduct while armed. A 49-year-old man is facing charges for obstructing and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

