Argument between cousins ends with 2 arrests

MADISON, Wis. - Two cousins were arrested after an argument Wednesday, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.

Police were dispatched to East Transfer Point on Corporate Drive around 12:38 p.m. to respond to a report of a person with a knife.

When officers arrived, they learned that two cousins were arguing. Police said one cousin had a box cutter and the other had pepper spray, but neither was used in the incident.

When police confronted the cousin with the box cutter, she passed the box cutter to a man who concealed it from police and provided "false statements," police said.

A 51-year-old woman is facing charges of disorderly conduct while armed. A 49-year-old man is facing charges for obstructing and possession of drug paraphernalia.