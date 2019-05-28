Angry group of people surround officers in south Madison parking lot, police say
3 arrested on disorderly conduct charges
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say two officers called for emergency backup after a group of angry people surrounded them Monday.
The officers were in a parking lot on Moorland Road at about 4:45 p.m., according to a release by the Madison Police Department.
The initial officers had gone to the parking lot to check on a disturbance. The officers said a woman was punching another woman in the head when they arrived and ignored commands to stop, said Joel Despain, a public information officer with the Madison Police Department.
The first officers at the scene pulled out electronic control devices while giving commands for those surrounding them to "stay back," Despain said. The devices were not used.
Three women were eventually arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, according to the release.
Officers from the Madison Police Department, Monona Police Department and Town of Madison Police Department and a deputy with the Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.
