Alder: Video of city bus shooting shows it wasn't deliberate
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison alder said Thursday that video from the city bus of the shooting that injured a 16-year-old shows the incident wasn't intentional.
In a blog post Thursday, Alder Michael Tierney said it appeared the shooting "was not a deliberate act."
Tierney said the video shows a group of teens in the back of the bus handling a gun before it accidentally discharged. One boy was shot in the leg and another was grazed by the bullet, but he left before his wound could be examined by emergency medical personnel.
A Metro Transit spokesman said about 25 people were on the bus.
Police were looking overnight Wednesday for the 15-year-old boy suspected of accidentally firing the gun. He surrendered to officers Thursday after communication with his family, officials said.
Tierney said the teen with the gun ran from the scene toward the La Follette High School and Sennett Middle School, which are nearby. The schools were briefly locked down Wednesday afternoon.
The location of the gun wasn't known Thursday, Tierney said.
The teen suspected of firing the gun is a student in the Madison Metropolitan School District but doesn't attend LaFollette, police said.
Local And Regional News
- WTS Paradigm praise Middleton businesses for acts of kindness during lockdown
- Alder: Video of city bus shooting shows it wasn't deliberate
- Employees nearest Middleton shooting scene able to get belongings back
- 'People snap': Neighbors of Anthony Tong, Middleton shooter, react
- Shooter worked at WTS Paradigm for more than a year before attack, chief says
- Attorneys for Kavanaugh's accusers drop out of hosting fundraiser with Baldwin