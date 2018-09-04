Alcohol likely factor in rollover truck crash, sheriff's office says

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BAGLEY, Wis. - A Grant County man received multiple citations after he crashed his truck early Sunday and left the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover wreck on Morgan Road in the village of Patch Grave at about 1:44 a.m. It was reported that nobody was in or around the vehicle.

Officials said an investigation determined that a 1996 Ford F150 had been headed north on Morgan Road south of the intersection with West Patch Grove Road. The vehicle lost control and entered the ditch on the left side of the road where it overturned and came to a rest on its roof, officials said.

According to the report, the investigating deputy later found the driver, 24-year-old Joshua Horstman of rural Patch Grove. Horstman was able to exit the truck from the driver's side window and began to walk toward his home after the crash. Horstman was picked up by a friend soon after.

Horstman suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff's office said. Horstman was cited on suspicion of failure to notify police of a crash, keeping open intoxicants in a vehicle and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.