Adams County man facing arson charges for starting vehicle fire, police say

Adams County Jail

ADAMS, Wis. - An Adams County man is facing arson charges after police say he lit a vehicle on fire.

Police said officials responded to the vehicle fire around 8 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed flames. Once the fire was out, officials determined the vehicle was a total loss.

Witnesses told police Eric R. Joslin, 42, had started the fire. Police found Joslin in the city of Adams Tuesday and arrested him without incident.

Joslin could face charges for arson of property other than a building, arson to a building and six counts of reckless endangerment, according to the release.