Crime

Adams County man facing arson charges for starting vehicle fire, police say

Posted: Oct 02, 2018 05:18 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2018 05:18 PM CDT

ADAMS, Wis. - An Adams County man is facing arson charges after police say he lit a vehicle on fire. 

Police said officials responded to the vehicle fire around 8 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed flames. Once the fire was out, officials determined the vehicle was a total loss. 

Witnesses told police Eric R. Joslin, 42, had started the fire. Police found Joslin in the city of Adams Tuesday and arrested him without incident. 

Joslin could face charges for arson of property other than a building, arson to a building and six counts of reckless endangerment, according to the release. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration